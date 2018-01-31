Raimondo wants action in opioid epidemic, not buying Trump’s ‘sales pitch’

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Governor Gina Raimondo said she wants to see President Donald Trump’s plan to combat the opioid epidemic put into action after he discussed it in his State of the Union Address Tuesday night.

Trump hit on a number of issues in his nearly hour and a half long State of the Union Address. One of those was the opioid epidemic which has had a deadly impact across the nation, including in Rhode Island. Data from the Rhode Island Department of Health shows more than 300 people died of drug overdoses in Rhode Island alone in 2016.

“In 2016 we lost 64 thousand Americans do drug overdoses,” Trump said in his State of the Union address.

Trump addressed the opioid epidemic in his speech immediately after he discussed his immigration reform plan, saying those reform plans will also help the response to the opioid epidemic.

“We must get tougher on drug dealers and pushers if we are going to succeed in stopping this scourge,” Trump said.

Trump has faced criticism including from members of his own opioid commission for not acting faster on the issue. Raimondo echoed that on the Wednesday following the State of the Union.

“He claimed last night that he cares about folks struggling with opioids, but he hasn’t really put any effort into it since he has been president,” she said. “So it was a sales pitch and I’m not buying it, because I judge a leader by their actions not just by a fancy speech.”

Back in October, Trump declared the opioid epidemic a public health emergency. But the day after the State of the Union, Senator Sheldon Whitehouse and other Senate Democrats called for an investigation of why more has not been done since then.

“Given the severity of the crisis, we have grown increasingly concerned by reports that the President has done little to make use of his public health emergency declaration, leaving state and local communities without the resources they need to fight the opioid epidemic,” wrote the senators in their letter to Government Accountability Office. “Despite saying it would work with Congress, the White House has put forward no proposals for authorizing new funding.”