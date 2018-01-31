Raimondo’s budget proposes rate hikes for childcare workers

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo is proposing that the state spend $1.5 million on rate hikes for child care workers.

She discussed her fiscal 2019 budget proposal for state-subsidized day care operators, many of whom work at home, Wednesday in Providence.

Raimondo wants a tiered reimbursement model that allocates higher rates for higher-quality programs. Less than 10 percent of providers have high ratings.

She also said the increases would benefit child care workers represented by the Service Employees International Union, who are in contract negotiations with the state. Reimbursement rates currently range from $170 a week for full-time care for an infant or toddler in a licensed private home to $194 in a day care center.

“Over the past three years, we’ve made progress for our kids,” Raimondo said. “Now, all day kindergarten is universal, and we’ve tripled the number of pre-kindergarten classrooms. When we invest in high-quality child care, we’re building on that commitment to making sure that every child gets top-notch educational opportunities right from the very beginning.”

Raimondo says the proposal isn’t an attempt to get their backing for the election.