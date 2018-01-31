Rescue a Pet: Alycester and Merlin

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — On Wednesday, the Providence Animal Rescue League brought us Alycester and Merlin.

The Flemish giant mixes are brothers and the best of friends. The shelter says they’re friendly, easy-going and could do well in just about any home.

The rabbits are PARL Pals, meaning they should go home together and their adoption fee is a two-for-one deal.

If you’d like to meet Alycester and Merlin or any of the other animals at the shelter, visit PARL.org or give them a call at (401) 421-1399.