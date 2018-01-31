RI attorney arrested in check fraud scheme

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — State police have arrested a Rhode Island attorney after they say he ordered another person to cash fraudulent checks on his behalf.

Attorney Robert McNelis, 38, of Providence, was charged for numerous offenses after a fraud complaint from a local check cashing service led to an investigation into the bad checks.

State police said Xtreme Computers in Pawtucket filed a complaint in August 2017. They told police that beginning in January 2016, a man named Marcus Crook cashed numerous checks made payable to him and were drawn on a BankRI Interest on Lawyer Trust Accounts (IOLTA) that belonged to McNelis.

When police interviewed McNelis at his law office in Johnston, he told police he believed his check book for the IOLTA account was stolen in spring 2016. He told police that he learned of the theft when a check issued to a chiropractor on behalf of a client was returned due to insufficient funds. McNelis then said he learned from BankRI that several checks had been processed at Xtreme Computers.

Police said McNelis only knew of Crook, who was cashing those checks, but had no personal or professional relationship with him. He told police he wanted to pursue protection of his accounts and that his checks were stolen and forged by Crook.

According to police, the investigation revealed eight checks were stolen, including one from McNelis’ personal account. Police said $7,705 was stolen from Xtreme Computers and McNelis lost of $5,138.32.

State police said they arrested Crook in December 2017 in connection with the fraudulent checks. According to police, the ongoing investigation revealed McNelis had allegedly directed Crook to cash those checks on his behalf.

McNelis was arrested and charged on multiple accounts:

False report of a crime

Obstructing a police officer

Unlawful appropriation

Conspiracy to commit unlawful appropriation

Soliciting another to commit a crime (forgery and counterfeiting)

Forgery and counterfeiting

Conspiracy to commit forgery and counterfeiting

Uttering and publishing

Soliciting another to commit a crime (bail jumping)

Bank fraud

Conspiracy to commit bank fraud

McNelis was arraigned in Sixth Division District Court Wednesday.