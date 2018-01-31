Still recovering from concussion, Gronk expects to play Sunday

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WPRI) — Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski said, while the call is not his, he expects to take the field for Super Bowl LII Sunday in Minnesota.

Gronk was placed in the NFL’s concussion protocol after experiencing a hit to the head during the AFC Championship game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Since then, the closest he’s come to playing was Tuesday night, when he was matched up against former teammate LeGarrette Blount in an X-Box Madden Super Bowl simulation. In the video game, Blount’s Eagles beat Gronk’s Pats 33-13.

Eyewitness Sports is covering all the action in Minneapolis leading up to The Big Game. Be sure to follow @YianniKourakis and @RuthiePolinsky on Twitter for updates throughout the day.

Gronk told Eyewitness News he’s hoping for better results Sunday.

“The game plan for Sunday? Hopefully, it’s not the game plan for Madden. But, you know, it’s the same. You gotta work hard, keep preparing, do everything you gotta do to be ready for the big game,” Gronk said.

Quarterback Tom Brady said he’s hopeful Gronk will take the field.

“Rob’s a tough guy. Obviously, this isn’t something you can just fight through. I think everybody is being really smart and cautious about it, as we should be based on all the information that we’ve learned over the years. You know, he has to clear everything before he plays be we’re hopeful and we’ll see how it goes,” Brady said.

Watch exclusive Big Game Coverage on WPRI 12 – your official station of the New England Patriots:

Thurs. 7:30 p.m. – New England Nation: A Look Back

– New England Nation: A Look Back Friday 7:30 p.m. – New England Nation: The Experience

– New England Nation: The Experience Saturday 7 p.m. – New England Nation: Pre-Game Show

– New England Nation: Pre-Game Show After The Game – New England Nation – Post Game Show (switch to WPRI 12)