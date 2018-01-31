Taunton man pleads guilty to armed robbery

RAYNHAM, Mass. (WPRI) – A Taunton man has been sentenced to serve two to four years in state prison after being charged with armed robbery in the fall of 2016, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s office said.

Chad Cordeiro, 41, of Taunton, plead guilty Wednesday after he allegedly stole $424 in cash from a Family Dollar on Cape Highway back in November 2016.

According to the DA’s office, Taunton police responded to the Raynham store on November 14, 2016 for a report of an attempted armed robbery.

The cashier told police that a man, later identified as Cordeiro, wearing an off-white sweatshirt with a white bandana covering his face entered the store around 8:30 p.m. The cashier then told police Cordeiro threatened him by holding a knife to his neck. Cordeiro asked the cashier to open a safe behind the counter, and when the cashier told Cordeiro he didn’t have access to the safe, Cordeiro ordered him to open the register.

The DA’s office said Raynham Police overheard a radio dispatch that Cordeiro fled on foot westbound toward the 99 Restaurant. Officers on patrol then saw Cordeiro walking on South Main Street, which is located behind the Family Dollar store.

Cordeiro was arrested by Raynham police officers, who found a butterfly style silver knife, a hypodermic syringe, a cell phone, a light gray bandana, the round portion of a metal spoon with only a small section of the handle still attached and $424 in cash. Police also found a white zip up sweatshirt on the front lawn of a South Main Street home, which was 20 feet away from where Cordeiro was taken into custody.

According to the DA’s office, Cordeiro admitted to having a heroin problem and owes money to a couple of district courts as he was being processed by police.

“This is an example of a defendant with a drug habit who resorts to committing a violent robbery to support his addiction,” District Attorney Thomas Quinn said. “There must be consequences for this conduct.”