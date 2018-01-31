Wish granted: Smithfield teenager to attend Super Bowl with help of local company

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Smithfield teenager who is battling cancer is getting the chance of a lifetime to attend the Super Bowl in Minneapolis.

Daniel Ayriyan, 19, has been granted a wish to go to the big game thanks to East Commerce Solutions in East Providence.

“I sent him to the AFC Championship game with his family first,” CEO of East Commerce Solutions Ed Medeiros said.

Ayriyan said after the first game of the season, he knew Patriots Quarterback Tom Brady would lead the team to the big game in Minnesota.

“He’s still the greatest,” Ayriyan said. “So we’re obviously going to the Super Bowl again.”

What Ayriyan didn’t know, was that he would be there to see the big game in person.

“It’s definitely a dream come true,” Ayriyan said.

Medeiros and Ayriyan met through Children’s Wishes, a local organization dedicated to granting wishes for children with life threatening illnesses.

Ayriyan was diagnosed with cancer last year and has already beat it once, but it came back in July. Ayriyan stays strong because he says that as a Patriots’ fan, he is no stranger to big comebacks.

“I went through four and a half months of chemo and a month of radiation,” Ayriyan said. “So far I still feel great, so that’s a good sign, but I’m still working toward that goal of going back into remission.”

Medeiros said he promised Ayriyan that if the Patriots made it to the Super Bowl, he would make sure Ayriyan and his family were in Minnesota to see it.

“It makes things a lot different, when you meet people who are special and fighting the way they fight,” Medeiros said.

Ayriyan said he would one day like to help people battling cancer. He is currently a freshmen at the University of Rhode Island.

Ayriyan’s friends have organized a fundraiser to help with the costs of his treatment. An event will take place for Ayriyan on Feb. 11 at Bar 101 on Atwood Avenue. The event starts at 3 p.m. with a raffle at 5 p.m. Anyone who would like to attend should bring a $25 minimum donation which will be taken at the door.

Anyone interested in the event or have any questions should contact Riley White at (401) 575-1285.

