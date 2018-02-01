MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WPRI) — Patriots QB Tom Brady says he wants to continue playing football into his mid- 40s and asked “why does everyone want me to retire?” Wednesday.

Brady: why does everyone want me to retire so bad? pic.twitter.com/bZcJutklKz — Yianni Kourakis (@YianniKourakis) January 31, 2018

Eyewitness Sports is covering all the action in Minneapolis leading up to The Big Game. Be sure to follow @YianniKourakis and @RuthiePolinsky on Twitter for updates throughout the day.

Brady is currently 40 years old and his age and longevity as a player are a frequent topic of discussion.

Seeking his 6th Super Bowl ring, Brady understands a player’s fragility in the game.

“Football is such a physical sport,” he said. “Every game really could be your last game. It’s the reality of the sport.”

Brady confirms desire to play to mid40s #Patriots #NotDone — Yianni Kourakis (@YianniKourakis) January 31, 2018

The quarterback’s training and diet have been celebrated and his methodology challenged, but Brady explained he’s found a regime that’s been successful, “I try to work hard at the things I need to in order to allow my body to feel good week after week, year after year. I’ve got a good routine that’s really worked for me, especially over the last 10, 12 years.”

Brady added that if he’s able to continue feeling good and can play into his mid-40s he’ll have met his goals.

The Patriots practiced Wednesday evening and will hold their final media availability Thursday.

