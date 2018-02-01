Brady: Why does everyone want me to retire?

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WPRI) — Patriots QB Tom Brady says he wants to continue playing football into his mid- 40s and asked “why does everyone want me to retire?” Wednesday.
Brady is currently 40 years old and his age and longevity as a player are a frequent topic of discussion.
Seeking his 6th Super Bowl ring, Brady understands a player’s fragility in the game.
“Football is such a physical sport,” he said. “Every game really could be your last game. It’s the reality of the sport.”
The quarterback’s training and diet have been celebrated and his methodology challenged, but Brady explained he’s found a regime that’s been successful, “I try to work hard at the things I need to in order to allow my body to feel good week after week, year after year. I’ve got a good routine that’s really worked for me, especially over the last 10, 12 years.”
Brady added that if he’s able to continue feeling good and can play into his mid-40s he’ll have met his goals.
The Patriots practiced Wednesday evening and will hold their final media availability Thursday.
