Company failed to address deficiencies prior to chemical fire, letter reveals

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The Cranston Fire Department back in June identified several deficiencies in a company’s operation that were unresolved by the time a chemical fire broke out on Monday.

A letter obtained by Eyewitness News shows ProSys Finishing Technologies fixed some of the issues, such as a fire alarm and a fire sprinkler system, but failed to address others.

According to the letter, the Elmwood Avenue facility lacked proper features for spill control and containment. In addition, ProSys – which distributes electro-plating solutions – was not in compliance with the proper storage of hazardous materials, lacking necessary documentation, labeling and protection for hazardous contents and operations. Some of the product containers also lacked adequate labeling.

When firefighters first arrived on scene Monday night, they ran right back out of the building after stepping in a puddle, according to Cranston Fire Chief William McKenna. Twelve firefighters and two EMT’s were transported to the hospital for evaluation after they were exposed to dangerous chemicals.

McKenna said the crews’ rubberized gear and boots began to melt after coming into contact with the chemicals. The department will have to pay $200,000 to replace the damaged equipment, according to the chief, but he said he’s more focused on the well-being of his firefighters.

“It’s any chief’s worst nightmare to have a firefighter down for any particular reason,” McKenna said.

McKenna said all 14 people have since been released from the hospital but they’re still being closely monitored.

A public records request revealed a list of chemicals that were stored inside ProSys, but it is still unclear which chemicals contaminated the gear. Response teams are still conducting testing to find out exactly which chemicals the crews were exposed to while battling the fire, the chief said.

“It’s probably one of the longer lists of chemicals that I’ve seen,” McKenna added. “We consider them all at the highest level for being a dangerous chemical. There are a number of chemicals in there that are quite dangerous.”

The letter from the fire department ends with a requirement for ProSys to consult with a registered design professional to help resolve the issues. Eyewitness News reached out to ProSys on Thursday but the company had no comment.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.