Connecticut bounty hunters charged in Rhode Island abduction

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Two bounty hunters from Connecticut have been arrested in Rhode Island after authorities say they illegally apprehended a man in a Providence courthouse.

Rhode Island State Police say Angel Guadalupe, of Bristol, and William Sobota, of Burlington, were charged with kidnapping and conspiracy Thursday.

Police say the bounty hunters detained the man based on a Connecticut warrant accusing him of failing to appear in court to face misdemeanor charges. They drove off with the man, but state troopers stopped them on Interstate 95 in Warwick.

Officials say Rhode Island laws do not allow out-of-state bounty hunters to operate in Rhode Island.

Guadalupe and Sobota were released on their own recognizance. A phone listing for Guadalupe could not be found, and no one answered a listing for Sobota Thursday.