Family distraught as cemetery vandalism reveals grave site mixup

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A mother and daughter were brought to tears as they spent Thursday searching for their loved ones’ headstone at Grace Cemetery in Providence.

The cemetery located at the intersection of Broad Street and Elmwood Avenue has for years been dealing with vandals going in and tipping over headstones.

Two years ago, Leslie Collard and Heather Mahar found Collards’ grandparents’ grave marker leaning up against the undertaker’s shed. But when it was restored, it was placed at the head of a grave hundreds of feet away from the one had been visiting for years.

“Apparently I haven’t been visiting my loved ones,” Mahar said. “Apparently I’ve been visiting someone else’s.”

Grace Church Rector Jonathan Huyck attributed the situation to an error that occurred when the headstone was originally placed. The family’s plot is #6 in Cemetery Square, but it was placed in a different plot #6 located in another part of the cemetery.

“I’m really sorry this confusion occurred and my heart goes out that family,” Huyck said Thursday.

Huyck says the church would consider moving the stone back if they could, but records show the other plot is owned by another family and is likely the site of a now unmarked grave.