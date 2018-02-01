In the Kitchen: 33oz Tomahawk Beef Rib Eye & Imperial Shrimp

Chef Carlos Damoura from Fred & Steve’s Steakhouse at Twin River is here today showing us how to make a 33oz Tomahawk Beef Rib Eye & Imperial Shrimp.
Ingredients:
- 4oz of chopped bay scallops
- 2oz of chopped lobster meat
- 3oz of chopped shrimp
- 1oz of chopped onions
- 5oz of butter
- 2 fresh lemons
- 1tsp chopped parsley
- Pinch Kosher Salt
- Pinch Ground Black Pepper
- ½ cup of mayonnaise
- ¾ of a pound of crushed Ritz crackers
- 2 jumbo shrimp, shelled, leaving tail and connecting shell segment intact
- 1x 33oz Tomahawk Beef Rib Eye
Directions:
- In a large heavy skillet sauté scallops, shrimp, butter, parsley over medium heat, stirring occasionally.
- Add lemon juice, salt and pepper.
- Remove skillet from the heat and let it cool down, then add mayonnaise and crushed crackers.
- Butterfly shrimp by cutting lengthwise curve, almost completely though.
- Split open shrimp and devein.
- Mound a 2 tablespoon amount of stuffing onto each shrimp, pressing gently.
- Bake at 350 degrees for about 12 minutes.