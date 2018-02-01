In the Kitchen: 33oz Tomahawk Beef Rib Eye & Imperial Shrimp

Chef Carlos Damoura from Fred & Steve’s Steakhouse at Twin River is here today showing us how to make a 33oz Tomahawk Beef Rib Eye & Imperial Shrimp.

Ingredients:

  • 4oz of chopped bay scallops
  • 2oz of chopped lobster meat
  • 3oz of chopped shrimp
  • 1oz of chopped onions
  • 5oz of butter
  • 2 fresh lemons
  • 1tsp chopped parsley
  • Pinch Kosher Salt
  • Pinch Ground Black Pepper
  • ½ cup of mayonnaise
  • ¾ of a pound of crushed Ritz crackers
  • 2 jumbo shrimp, shelled, leaving tail and connecting shell segment intact
  • 1x 33oz Tomahawk Beef Rib Eye

Directions:

  1. In a large heavy skillet sauté scallops, shrimp, butter, parsley over medium heat, stirring occasionally.
  2. Add lemon juice, salt and pepper.
  3. Remove skillet from the heat and let it cool down, then add mayonnaise and crushed crackers.
  4. Butterfly shrimp by cutting lengthwise curve, almost completely though.
  5. Split open shrimp and devein.
  6. Mound a 2 tablespoon amount of stuffing onto each shrimp, pressing gently.
  7. Bake at 350 degrees for about 12 minutes.