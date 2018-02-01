Lifespan spurned Brown U. approach about alternative bid for Care New England

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Brown University’s leaders tried and failed to convince executives at Lifespan to work with them on an alternative takeover bid for Care New England last year, leading the school to form an alliance with Prospect Medical Holdings instead.

The disclosure adds another new element to the complex debate over the future of Care New England, the state’s No. 2 hospital group, which is pursuing a merger with Boston-based giant Partners HealthCare despite the reservations of Brown officials and some Rhode Island leaders. It follows multiple failed efforts to merge Lifespan and CNE over the last two decades.

Brown President Christina Paxson has faced questions since she first confirmed last month that the school had decided to work with Prospect – the California-based owner of Roger Williams Medical Center and Fatima Hospital – in an effort to potentially head off Care New England’s merger with Boston-based giant Partners HealthCare.

Since that announcement, Lifespan has said multiple times it was not a “party” to the conversations between Brown and Prospect.

In an interview Wednesday, however, Paxson revealed that Brown initially approached Lifespan about working together shortly after the CNE-Partners deal was announced last April. “We asked Lifespan, and they weren’t interested, at that time,” she told Eyewitness News.

“And we’re hoping very much that if we move forward they come into the discussion,” Paxson added. “I think we’re very open to that, and Prospect is very open to that, too.”

Brown’s proposal envisions the university taking over Women & Infants Hospital and, potentially, Butler Hospital as well; Dr. Jack Elias, dean of Brown’s medical school, has suggested that could be a first step toward eventually combining those institutions with the Lifespan system, which includes Rhode Island and Miriam hospitals.

Lifespan spokesman David Levesque confirmed Paxson’s account Thursday, but gave no indication the top hospital group has reconsidered its current hands-off approach to the Care New England situation.

“Lifespan did engage in preliminary discussions last year with Brown University regarding the future of Care New England,” Levesque said. “Ultimately, Lifespan decided to delay any formal talks as CNE and Partners HealthCare were in exclusive negotiations at that time, as they remain.” He added: “At no time did our conversations with Brown include Prospect Medical Holdings.”

Levesque characterized the discussions between Brown and Lifespan as part of “numerous conversations” in recent years “regarding the creation of a single, unified academic health care system and how that could be accomplished with Care New England.”

Care New England leaders, meanwhile, say they remain committed to becoming part of Partners. The two companies announced last week they are entering final negotiations for a definitive merger agreement, and will then seek state and federal regulatory approval to join forces.

