New England native living in Minneapolis excited for big game

MINNEAPOLIS, M.N. (WPRI) — Dawon Bahtuoh grew up in Providence as a die hard Patriots fan, but he now lives in the city where his team is gearing up to defend their title.

“Got married quickly, that’s what held me here, not that it’s a bad thing, but Minnesota has been great to use, married with three kids, loving Minnesota,” Bahtuoh said.

Bahtuoh is beyond excited his team is in his new city, but for more reasons than just his personal enjoyment.

Tonight on @wpri12 we tell you the story of Pats fan, Dawon Batuoh. A Providence, RI native turned Minneapolis resident! Any other New Englanders heading this way this week email me at rpolinsky@wpri.com! pic.twitter.com/Bc89FIfUS0 — Ruthie Polinsky (@ruthiepolinsky) January 29, 2018

“It’s fun for me because it’s an opportunity for me to have it tangible for my daughter, who’s slowly becoming an NFL fan,” Bahtuoh said. “It’s really cool to rep the Patriots in town and kind of let her explore and take pictures and enjoy herself, and just be a kid.”

