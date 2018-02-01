ON YOUR FEET at PPAC this week!

The Rhode Show caught up with show leads from ON YOUR FEET! The Emilio & Gloria Estefan Broadway Musical playing PPAC until 2/4.

For Tickets visit ppacri.org or call 401-421-ARTS

The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.