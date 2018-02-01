Patriots TE Gronkowski cleared from concussion protocol

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WPRI) — Patriots All-Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski can rejoin his team as they prepare for Sunday’s showdown with the Eagles.
The NFL announced Thursday that Gronkowski has been cleared from the league’s concussion protocol, which he’s been in since taking a helmet-to-helmet shot from Jaguars safety Barry Church in the AFC title game.
Gronk is scheduled to address the media at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
