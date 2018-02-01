Raimondo’s job approval at 40% in new poll; Baker still nation’s top gov

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo’s approval rating remains on the low side as she prepares for her re-election campaign this year, according to a poll released Thursday.

The survey of 964 Rhode Island registered voters by the website Morning Consult found 40% approved of the job Raimondo was doing last fall, while 47% disapproved and 12% were undecided. The number is close to what Raimondo scored in the previous two Morning Consult polls, which put her approval rating at 41% in the summer and 43% in the spring.

The Rhode Island results were gathered through online national polling of about 253,000 U.S. registered voters conducted by Morning Consult from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31. Analysts have noted that is an unusually long period of time to test a job approval rating, which are traditionally a snapshot in time. The margin of error was plus or minus 3 percentage points.

Raimondo is the least popular of the five Democratic governors up for re-election this year, according to Morning Consult, and 11th from the bottom overall. She is one of just four governors nationwide on the ballot this year whose numbers were underwater in the survey.

Raimondo’s neighboring governors represent two extremes.

In Massachusetts, Republican Gov. Charlie Baker remains the most popular governor in America, according to Morning Consult’s polling. Baker’s approval rating was 69%, with just 16% disapproving. On Rhode Island’s other border, in Connecticut, lame-duck Democratic Gov. Dan Malloy was the second-least popular governor, at just 23% approval.

Morning Consult also said last week that its polling on U.S. senators gave Democratic U.S. Sen. Jack Reed an approval rating of 51% and fellow Democrat Sheldon Whitehouse, who is up for re-election this year, an approval rating of 46% last fall.

Ted Nesi (tnesi@wpri.com) covers politics and the economy for WPRI.com. He is a weekly panelist on Newsmakers and hosts Executive Suite. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook