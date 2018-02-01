RIDOT unveils new awareness campaign on dangers of drunk driving

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) unveiled a new public awareness campaign about the consequences of drunk driving and those who are affected by these hazardous situations.

Titled the “Ripple Effect,” the campaign tells the stories of people whose lives are changed forever by the deaths of loved ones killed in crashes where someone is impaired.

RIDOT will be posting stories on their website. In addition, the messages will appear on television, the radio, outdoor advertising sites and on social media.

“Like a pebble dropped into a pond, the ripples from the one action of a person who drives drunk and kills another spread far beyond, affecting dozens of people,” RIDOT Director Peter Alviti said. “This program clearly demonstrates the awful consequences of that fatal decision, and how this totally avoidable behavior destroys families and causes great hardship and sorrow for everyone involved.”

The series begins with the story of Ryan Bourque, 24, who was killed in May 2016 when his vehicle was struck head-on by a wrong way driver. Bourque was headed home after his shift as a Jamestown police officer. Toxicology reports say the wrong way driver was intoxicated at the time of the incident.

The series also includes stories from first responders, trauma room doctors and medical examiners who talk about first hand encounters of serious injuries and fatalities in drunk driving crashes.

Over the coming months, RIDOT will continue the “Ripple Effect” series with other people, sharing their stories whose lives have changed as a result of an impaired driver.

The “Ripple Effect” is part of RIDOT’s 10-year safety plan that is aimed at reducing the number of yearly traffic fatalities to zero. Over the past two years in Rhode Island, about 40% of accidents involved impaired drivers while the national average is about 28%.