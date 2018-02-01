Shen Yun returns to PPAC

Shen Yun brings this world to life in a show that can’t be seen in China today. Fascinating stories from 5,000 years of Chinese culture are told through the vivid athleticism and deep expressiveness of classical Chinese dance, one of the most demanding art forms in the world.

This morning on ‘The Rhode Show’ we were joined by Jennifer Zhang, Founder of Winchester School of Chinese Culture, who shared details about what we can expect at this show.

Don’t miss Shen Yun at PPAC February 10-11.

For tickets: https://www.ppacri.org/events/detail/shen-yun-5