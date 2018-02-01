Should the day after the Big Game be a holiday?

According to a recent study conducted by OfficeTeam, 72 percent of HR managers said the day after the big game should be a paid national holiday from work. In addition, 27 percent of professionals admitted they’ve called in sick or made an excuse for skipping work following a sporting event.

Rebecca Risk, Metro Market Manager for Robert Half and OfficeTeam based in Providence stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Thursday morning, to discuss this survey. She also discussed how both managers and workers can balance workloads and have fun with the game.