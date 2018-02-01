State rep hopes to push forward legislation on sports betting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A local lawmaker is pushing to make sports betting legal in Rhode Island.

Representative William O’Brien introduced legislation Wednesday that would legalize the friendly wagers he says often happen with sports games.

In the 2018 budget plan, Governor Gina Raimondo estimated the state could make $23.5 million if the Supreme Court legalizes sports betting. If passed, betting on sports teams and players would only be allowed at Twin River Casino. But O’Brien’s legislation would allow social betting in other locations.

“We just want to get rid of laws that don’t make sense,” O’Brien said. “It makes no sense to criminalize this.”

O’Brien said his legislation would allow social gaming, including “pools” and “squares,” in private residences, public taverns and private clubs as long as there is a social relationship between the participants and no person other than the participants receives anything of value.

“I’m sure you have a place where you hang out and you’ve been offered a pool, like to buy a little square, it happens all the time,” O’Brien said. His legislation also states no entry fee or proceeds can be paid to the house, host, owner or manager of the establishment or private residence.

“We need a hearing, but we could get it done by the end of the session without any doubt,” he said. “Hopefully before March so not everyone is committing a minor offense during March Madness.”