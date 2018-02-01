Timberlake rules out ‘N Sync reunion at Super Bowl show

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Justin Timberlake ruled out a reunion with ‘N Sync at his Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday but says the odds are good that fans will hear his megahit “Can’t Stop the Feeling!”

The singer says he hopes the show will be a “ton of fun” and will include things “never done before.”

Hellllooooooo Justin Timberlake pic.twitter.com/L5xG1v1isS — Ruthie Polinsky (@ruthiepolinsky) February 1, 2018

JT texted Brady before the AFC championship game saying “I’m going to the super bowl, are you going to the super bowl?” — Ruthie Polinsky (@ruthiepolinsky) February 1, 2018

The crowd sings happy birthday to JT pic.twitter.com/pKXNIxqH8i — Ruthie Polinsky (@ruthiepolinsky) February 1, 2018

JT says he’s been running routes and to let Belichick know he should text him if all his receivers go down. — Ruthie Polinsky (@ruthiepolinsky) February 1, 2018

JT presented with a game ball pic.twitter.com/vKcSLPy6uR — Ruthie Polinsky (@ruthiepolinsky) February 1, 2018

Timberlake is returning to the halftime show 14 years after the “wardrobe malfunction” with Janet Jackson caused a national controversy. He was not asked a question about the incident during the press availability.

The singer will be making his third Super Bowl musical appearance — a record. The former member of boy band NSYNC has a new album released this week.

Says Timberlake: “I hope everyone’s dancing.”

