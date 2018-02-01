What happens after Bill Belichick body-slams you

FOXBORO – We sit and wait. I check my phone. I scroll through Twitter. I’m poised with my question. It’s been thought out and rehearsed. Somewhere I hear the start of Eminem’s ‘Lose Yourself.’ I check Instagram and see my wife posted a story. I watch it. The door to the media workroom opens and everyone’s antenna shoots up. But it’s just a Patriots employee, and not the one for whom you’re waiting.

I go back to Twitter. There’s an article I want to read. I click on it. I receive a text. Suddenly the workroom door swings opens again.

“Here we go” a cameraman mutters from behind me.

It’s Stacey James, the Patriots Vice President of Media Relations followed by the greatest and most powerful head coach in the history of American football. Seconds later we are flanked by Berj Najarian, the Patriots director of football/head coach administration. He watches with us as Bill Belichick makes his opening remarks.

“Well, we’re obviously pretty deep into Denver here” says the man with more Super Bowl rings than any head coach in NFL history as he opens his press conference on Wednesday November 8th 2017, his first presser since eviscerating me from the podium after a game ten days earlier.

———-

Plenty of people were watching the post-game press conference that unfolded on October 29th after a Patriots 21-13 slugfest win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Bill began that session by briefly commenting on the win, and then opens things up to the media. I’m sitting in the front row off to his side. After a few uneventful inquiries it was my turn.

“Mark Dondero on the right” James says alerting the coach who is about to ask the next question.

Me: Coach, the game was played predominately in the teens, is that a game a style you’re comfortable playing?

Bill: What are you talking about?

Damn it I’m thinking. Diction is critical when asking Bill something. I had chosen those words specifically. Now he was going to make me re-word the question on the fly.

Me: Well, not scoring a lot of points, not high flying offense more grind it out, is that a style that you like? That your team prefers?

I knew the instant I said ‘prefers’ I gave him an out and teed myself up. Uh oh.

Bill: We prefer to win.

Then as I looked to hand the microphone back to the Patriots media relations staffer, Bill continued to look my way shrugging his shoulders and shaking his head at me while projecting a look of disappointment laced with utter disgust.

At this juncture, your thoughts immediately begin to race. You review every word of your question over and over. You think about if you could have asked it differently, or if you should have reacted differently.

Your intern doesn’t know what to say to you while re-evaluating his or her overall interest in the business.

You think you’ve blown your kids’ chances at college.

You picture your wife putting you on the couch for a month and your golf clubs on Ebay immediately.

It’s like you’re trapped in Happy Gilmore’s not so happy place.

You become ill-tempered.

Your Mom texts you to ask you why the coach has to be ‘such a jerk?’.

You text back ‘Haha it’s fine.’

Other media members look at you as they try to identify who just got body-slammed.

You think about other (worse) questions you’ve asked in the past and try to figure out why it was today that you got destroyed.

Then video of the exchange gets tweeted out by someone in the Boston media.

Your Twitter mentions puke on you.

You hear you’re a ‘moron’ you’re a ‘rodeo clown’ you ‘have no business being verified.’

The people that wear the Patriots footy pajamas to bed come at you the hardest.

Your good friends who are Pats fans just leave it alone. They love you but they love Bill too.

Dan Patrick calls and wants you to come on his show to talk about your face plant.

Rich Eisen asks an injured Julian Edelman on his show about your question and they share a laugh.

Some people will give you credit for even being able to speak words to Bill. “I wouldn’t even be able to talk in his presence” one acquaintance said to me.

Media members who have never stepped foot inside a Bill Belichick press conference let alone asked him a question, are quick to explain how they would have done the job better.

Eventually something else makes headlines, Jimmy Garoppolo gets traded, and your failed query becomes old news.

Later in that week I thought playing in my pickup basketball league at the local middle school would help me forget about everything. I have some guy I barely know guarding me.

“Check” I say as I bounce him the ball to get the game underway.

“I saw you on the post-game show Sunday asking that question to Belichick” he says. “Sorry man. BALL’S IN!”

——————

Now we are back to November 8th presser, it’s been ten days and the mean tweets have finally just about dried up. A few questions about the Broncos begin the session.

I’m feeling confident like I always do with Bill at the podium. ‘Just another opportunity to excel’ an old high school history teacher and football coach used to say. Bill finishes an answer. My chest is pounding. He pauses briefly. LFG.

Me: Coach this is the first time we’ve had on camera since the last game. Based on everything that’s transpired [Garoppolo trade] is the goal now to finish your career with Tom Brady still serving as your starting quarterback?

Bill: Yea the goal right now is to beat Denver.

I knew that was coming. I had my follow-up prepared.

Me: Alright forget about that one, last night I saw an unbelievable trailer for a documentary and I’m just wondering over the years who do you think has been better at putting the media in their place you or Bill Parcells?

Bill: Denver is the target this week. I know you’ve got a lot of stuff on your mind but right now we’re just focused on Denver. I’m sorry we can’t connect on that.

Me: You’re pretty good at it though [putting the media in its place].

Bill: Yea. You’re the “best. “

It’s fitting that covering Bill Belichick reminds me a lot of playing football. It’s fun but difficult, rewarding but demanding. You get hit hard sometimes. You learn things. It takes discipline and focus, and whenever it ends you know you will miss it.