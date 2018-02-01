Zoo animals make their Super Bowl picks

(WPRI) — Everyone has their own opinions about which team is going to win Super Bowl LII Sunday night, including zoo animals across the country.

Here are some of their picks for The Big Game.

By a neck, April the world-famous giraffe picked New England to repeat as Super Bowl champions.

The expert picks are beginning to roll in as we approach #SuperBowl Sunday. As for the famous @AprilTheGiraffe? She's going #Patriots: https://t.co/QFyK2ZaeZe pic.twitter.com/Bmb3IOq8ge — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 1, 2018

The woodchuck at the Museum of Science in Boston stayed true to his hometown and chose the Patriots to take it all.

Who is going to win #SBLII? The @Patriots of course, according to @museumofscience

(It is "of science" so it must be true!) pic.twitter.com/MLwqJTF0pU — WCVB-TV Boston (@WCVB) February 1, 2018

Fiona the famous hippo picked Philadelphia.

Bubbles from the Myrtle Beach Safari picked the Eagles to win.

The stingrays at Moody Gardens in Galveston, Texas also went with the Eagles.