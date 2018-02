WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Brushing the snow and ice off of your vehicle could save you $86.

That was the message from the Warwick Police Department Friday.

The department posted a picture on its Facebook page of a car pulled over on I-95 – its rear windshield covered in snow and ice.

“We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again. Clear your car of ice and snow before driving on the roadways. If you don’t, you will be stopped and cited. There are better ways to spend $86.00,” the post read.