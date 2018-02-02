Double O.T. Ep. 81 – Super Bowl Edition

In a special Super Bowl edition of Double O.T., Yianni Kourakis (from the Mall of America) and Mark Dondero discuss the Patriots/Eagles matchup, the end of the road for the Patriots, the “Two Bills” and “Tom vs Time” documentaries and their favorite mall stores.

Watch exclusive Big Game Coverage on WPRI 12 – your official station of the New England Patriots:

Thurs. 7:30 p.m. – New England Nation: A Look Back

– New England Nation: A Look Back Friday 7:30 p.m. – New England Nation: The Experience

– New England Nation: The Experience Saturday 7 p.m. – New England Nation: Pre-Game Show

– New England Nation: Pre-Game Show After The Game – New England Nation – Post Game Show (switch to WPRI 12)