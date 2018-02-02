Family, friends of Patriots players give back to Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WPRI) — During the weekend of the big game, the Patriots host various events for the players and coaches families to attend. On Friday morning, some of the family members decided to give back to the city of Minneapolis by volunteering at the Second Harvest Heartland.

A group of more than 50 family and friends of Patriots players and coaches loaded onto a bus to volunteer at the event Friday morning. The Second Harvest Heartland is an organization that is part of “Feeding America,” one of the 200 food banks serving every state in the United States.

“Oh, I just love volunteering,” Peri Solder, mother of Patriots offensive lineman Nate Solder said. “We always get to meet everybody, the families, and that kind of thing. It just really puts it together and makes it feel important, this is why we really come.”

Peri Solder said she loves being able to give back to so many different communities thanks to the Patriots and their frequent appearances in the big game.

“It’s really fun to see how each city is different,” Peri Solder said. “How you’re treated by the city, how you’re greeted by the city.”

