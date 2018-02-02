Father of victim charges Nassar during sentencing

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (AP) — The Latest on the final sentencing hearing for disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar (all times local):

9:20 a.m.

A father of three victims of Larry Nassar has tried to attack the disgraced former sports doctor during a court hearing in Michigan.

Bailiffs tackled the father Friday morning in the courtroom.

After two of his daughters spoke, the father, Randall Margraves, asked the judge for “five minutes” in a locked room with Nassar. The judge said she could not do that.

Margraves then asked for one minute, but the judge said she also couldn’t allow it. He then rushed at Nassar.

Two of his daughters had given statements to the court. They said their other sister also had been molested by Nassar.

Crying could be hurt in the courtroom as Nassar was escorted out. Assistant Attorney General Angela Povilaitis told families in the courtroom to “use your words” and that violence “is not helping your children.”

9:05 a.m.

A Michigan judge says controversial comments made by an attorney for disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar were “unfortunate.”

Judge Janice Cunningham opened the second day of Nassar’s final sentencing hearing on Friday by addressing comments that attorney Shannon Smith made the day before to radio station WWJ.

Smith said she had doubts about the large number of women and girls who say they are victims.

The judge says Nassar didn’t authorize the statements and has disavowed them. Cunningham says it’s unfortunate Smith made the comments during the sentencing proceedings.

Cunningham says “what is relevant is for the court to hear each individual story and how the criminal actions of the defendant impacted each individual’s life.”

The hearing focuses on Nassar’s work with Twistars, an elite Michigan gymnastics club. More than 30 victims have given statements so far. During a similar hearing that ended last week, more than 150 girls and women came forward.

11 p.m.

Disgraced gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar is expected to hear from more victims who say he molested them when his third and final sentencing hearing resumes.

The proceedings that continue on Friday probably will extend into next week.

This time the focus is on abuse that happened at the elite Twistars gymnastics club in Michigan where Nassar offered treatments. The young athletes who confronted Nassar on Wednesday saved some of their harshest words for John Geddert, an Olympic coach who operated Twistars.

They said Geddert created an ultra-competitive atmosphere, was indifferent to injuries and rarely offered gymnasts any choice to see a different doctor.

Geddert has been suspended by USA Gymnastics, the sport’s governing body, and has announced his retirement. He transferred ownership of the gym to his wife.