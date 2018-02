FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Crews remain on the scene of a fire that destroyed a Fall River hardware store Friday afternoon.

Flint Hardware has collapsed pic.twitter.com/Zcdv368oR2 — Steph Machado (@StephMachado) February 2, 2018

Fire on Pleasant St, Fall River… Flint Hardware is completely destroyed. Fire visible throughout the building. Residential structure next door has also caught fire. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/iOv27syElo — Corey Welch (@CoreyWelch) February 2, 2018

The fire started around 3:45 p.m. at Flint Hardware on Pleasant Street. A residential structure next door also caught fire.

Firefighters were ordered to evacuate the building just after 4 p.m., according to Jason Burns, president of the Fall River firefighters’ union.

Working fire at 1338 pleasant st, Flint hardware #FallRiver @IAFF1314 — Jason Burns (@jasonjburns1) February 2, 2018

Firefighters battling a big fire at Flint Hardware on Pleasant Street in Fall River. Firefighters have evacuated the building. Attacking from above. Siding on the house next door is melting pic.twitter.com/qhnFQTnOHd — Steph Machado (@StephMachado) February 2, 2018

Eyewitness News will have the latest in a live report from the scene at 5:30 on WPRI 12.