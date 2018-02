HOPKINTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Crews were able to extinguish an early-morning fire at a Hopkinton lumber yard.

Flames broke out around 1 a.m. Friday at Thompson Native lumber yard on Woodville Road.

Two generators were damaged by the fire.

The exact cause of the fire is not known at this time, but officials at the scene said they do not believe it to be suspicious.

No injuries were reported.