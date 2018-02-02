Grand jury: Police justified in fatal Nov. highway shooting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence County Grand Jury has found that several Rhode Island State Police troopers and Providence police officers were “lawful and legally justified” in their actions when they shot and killed a suspect in downtown Providence last November, the R.I. Attorney General’s office announced Friday.

The shooting on the northbound I-95 on-ramp near the Providence Place mall resulted in the death of Joseph Santos and injured his passenger Christine Demers. It followed a high-speed chase through the city that began when Santos fled a traffic stop, according to police, and was tied to the theft of a state police cruiser earlier that day, allegedly committed by a friend of Santos.

A witness said moments before the shooting, Santos refused to exit the truck for police and then drove the vehicle into a cruiser. Providence Police Chief Hugh Clements said Santos was “purposely ramming other people” and was an “imminent danger” to the public.

“The Rhode Island State Police believes the Grand Jury made the right decision. The men and women of the Rhode Island State Police and the Providence Police Department did what they are trained to do – to protect the lives of innocent people who were in imminent danger that day,” Col. Ann Assumpico, Superintendent of the Rhode Island State Police and Director of the Department of Public Safety, said in a statement Friday.

The names of the troopers and officers involved:

Rhode Island State Police:

Lieutenant Cynthia Trahan

Corporal Scott Carlsten

Corporal Herbert Tilson

Trooper Garrett Hassett

Providence Police Officers:

Major Oscar Perez

Sergeant Gregory Paolo

Officer Matthew McGloin

Officer Thomas Zincone

Officer Christopher Ziroli

Eyewitness News is working the details and will update this story with the latest information.