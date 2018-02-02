‘The Rhode Show’ celebrated the Grand Opening of Fuel at R1 Indoor Karting last night in Lincoln! Will Gilbert and Brendan Kirby dropped by and checked out this terrific new spot.

They spoke with Mike Hezemans, Owner and world-renowned race car driver, and the mastermind behind the FUEL and R1, to learn more about all they have to offer.

In addition, they took a few spins on the track and then tasted some of the delicious food they have to offer.

Race on over and check them out for yourself!

