In the Kitchen: Louisiana Cod Cakes with Bayou Sauce

Chef Trevor Sawchuk of The Hungry Goats Kitchen joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their Louisiana Cod Cakes with Bayou Sauce.

Ingredients:

The Cakes:

1 Pound Cod filet

1 teaspoon Canola oil

1/2 cup diced onion

1/2 cup diced green pepper/red pepper

1/2 cup diced celery

1/4 mayo

1 egg

1/3 cups panic bread crumbs

1/2 teaspoon Creole seasoning

Creole Seasoning Blend:

2 1/2 tablespoons paprika

2 tablespoons salt

2 tablespoons garlic powder

1 tablespoon onion powder

1 tablespoon black pepper

1 tablespoon cayenne pepper

1 tablespoon dried oregano

1 tablespoon dried thyme

The Sauce:

1cup mayo

3 tablespoons whole grain mustard

3 tablespoon horseradish

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1 tablespoon Creole Seasoning

Please watch the above video to see how it all comes together.

