January was snowy, will February be the same?

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Southern New England had 21 inches of snow in January, which was about 1 foot above normal! While January got off to a very cold start, Southern New England also made it to the low 60s later in the month. In the end, everything evened out and January was about normal temperature-wise.

So, what about February? The Climate Prediction Center is favoring a colder than normal month and also higher than normal precipitation. This is a good sign for those who like snow. However, it does not guarantee above average snowfall. If the cold shots don’t line up with the precipitation, we could end up with some upset snow-lovers.

In the above video, Meteorologist Pete Mangione breaks down the winter weather outlook for our area and what to expect in the month ahead.