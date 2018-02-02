Local stores busy as big game approaches

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — Stores across Southern New England were packed as football fans made sure to grab their favorite snacks for Sunday.

With two days before the big game, Dave’s Marketplace in Smithfield was bustling with shoppers.

“We added hundreds of hours to make sure that this weekend is a great experience for our customers, for shopping,” assistant manager Jason Tonge said. “It’s a really great thing. We all get hyped up and excited.”

In the above video, Eyewitness News reporter Kait Walsh learns more about how Dave’s prepares for the huge influx of shoppers.

Watch exclusive Big Game Coverage on WPRI 12 – your official station of the New England Patriots:

Friday 7:30 p.m. – New England Nation: The Experience

– New England Nation: The Experience Saturday 7 p.m. – New England Nation: Pre-Game Show

– New England Nation: Pre-Game Show After The Game – New England Nation – Post Game Show (switch to WPRI 12)