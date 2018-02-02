Man sentenced for fentanyl trafficking faces deportation

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Immigration and Customs Enforcement have begun deportation proceedings against a Dominican national who admitted to fentanyl trafficking, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Friday.

Jose Cordero, 28, had spent 24 months in federal prison when a judge sentenced him to time served on Tuesday, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. The judge then placed Cordero in ICE custody.

Rhode Island State Police said they arrested Cordero during a traffic stop in March 2015. After finding that Cordero was driving without a license, state police said they searched his car and found a complex wiring system that operated a hidden compartment under the front passenger seat. State police said the compartment contained nearly 2,000 grams of the synthetic opioid fentanyl.

Cordero pleaded guilty to federal charges in September, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.