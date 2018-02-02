New Englanders embrace the bold north

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WPRI) — With temperatures in the single digits, making this the coldest Super Bowl on record, New Englanders are embracing the bold north.

Patriots Fan David Fiorello said he is used to the cold weather.

“It’s pretty cold, you just got to get a few drinks and stay warm, but it’s just like home actually,” Fiorello said.

“It’s perfect, just like New England,” Patriots fan Rich Fusco added. “It’s football weather and it’s great, the people are great and everything’s going well.”

In the above video, Ruthie Polinsky speaks with Patriots fans from New England who are taking the cold weather in stride.

