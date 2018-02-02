Patriots, Eagles fans head out to Minneapolis

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — There was a Super Bowl buzz at T. F. Green airport Friday as both Patriots and Eagles fans boarded flights to Minnesota.
With Sunday’s game fast approaching, many fans are taking a long weekend to head out to Minneapolis and witness it themselves.
Eyewitness News caught up with several fans–mostly Patriots, but a few Eagles as well–at T.F. Green airport before takeoff. Watch their story in the above video
