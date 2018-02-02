Patriots hold final practice before Sunday’s showdown with Eagles

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WPRI) — The Patriots are putting the finishing touches on their game plan as their date with destiny fast approaches.

The team will look to defend their title and take home their third Lombardi trophy in four years when they take on the Eagles Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Following several days of preparations, interviews and festivities, Brady and the boys held their final practice on Friday.

Many of the New England players are used to all the hoopla, having been through it before, but safety Duron Harmon told Eyewitness Sports that each trip to the big game is a new adventure.

“Every Super Bowl is a different experience,” Harmon said. “We’re in different cities, this living situation is different, but I tell you what, all of them are blessings. All of them you can’t take for granted, you’ve got to be in the moment, you’ve got to enjoy it, and this one’s probably just a little colder.”

For some of the Patriots, however, it’s an all-new experience. After spending the first four years of his career in Cincinnati, running back Rex Burkhead is relishing every moment.

“It’s been fun. It’s cool to actually be experiencing it, not watching it on TV for the first time,” he said. “It’s been great, with practices and the events surrounding it, but still just being locked in and focused when we need to be.”

“This is something you don’t know if you’ll ever get again, so you enjoy it as much as possible,” Burkhead added.

It’s also a new experience for rookie defensive end Deatrich Wise.

“It’s been really crazy,” Wise said. “I’ve been excited, but it’s every opportunity, every moment that I’ve been here and excited for the opportunity here.”

