Patriots launch ‘Not Done Network’ for the big game

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WPRI) — The Patriots introduced a special 24-hour network that has been airing throughout the week prior to the big game.

The “Not Done Network” began airing at the Patriots send-off at Gillette on Sunday. It is an online stream that brings fans inside the Super Bowl experience for non-stop Patriots content.

Watch LIVE practice coverage and exclusive interviews from the @Patriots. #NotDonehttps://t.co/T8tKj12rED — Twitter Sports (@TwitterSports) January 27, 2018

The set of the network is located inside the Mall of America, and allows fans to watch the live broadcast in-studio.

“This is awesome, it’s a great place for Pats fans to come and watch, there’s a lot of people coming in and out, just very neat,” Patriots fan Mark Langfield said.

Eyewitness Sports Director Yianni Kourakis took us inside the “Not Done Network.”

Watch exclusive Big Game Coverage on WPRI 12 – your official station of the New England Patriots:

Friday 7:30 p.m. – New England Nation: The Experience

Saturday 7 p.m. – New England Nation: Pre-Game Show

After The Game – New England Nation – Post Game Show (switch to WPRI 12)