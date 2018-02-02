Report: accused Portsmouth HS intruder ordered students to line up

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) – The 22-year-old man accused of assaulting a teacher at Portsmouth High School Tuesday morning ordered students to line up against a wall in the gymnasium before making his way toward the main office, according to town police.

Marcus Schlip, 22, was charged with assaulting a teacher, possession of a knife and disturbance of public assemblies Tuesday after police said they found him in the school’s main office with a large knife in a duffle bag.

The heavily-redacted report states that Schlip banged on the door, forced his way into the gym and punched and kicked the female teacher.

According to the report, students said Schlip ordered them all to line up because “he was now in charge.”

The report also states the teacher opened the door which, according to Portsmouth’s school superintendent, is against policy.

“Our safety plan requires all doors to be locked during the school day. The teacher had an error in judgment,” said Superintendent Ana C. Riley. “She made the assumption he was at the wrong door and was directing him to the main office.”

Riley also said she was grateful for the teacher’s actions.

“She recognized her mistake instantly and tried to physically bar him from entering the gym. This is the reason he claims for assaulting her, she would not get out of his way,” Riley said. “We are all grateful for her effort to attempt to prevent him from getting to the students.

Police Chief Thomas Lee told Eyewitness News multiple students in the class called 911, and the dispatcher contacted the school resource officer, who found Schlip in the main office and took him into custody.

The motive for the attack remains unclear.

After his arraignment Tuesday, he was released on $5,000 personal recognizance and was ordered to report to Butler Hospital. The judge allowed his mother to drive him. He was also ordered to stay away from the teacher he’s accused of assaulting and stay away from Portsmouth High School.