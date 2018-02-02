Slick roads ahead as rain changes to snow

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A slippery commute is underway Friday morning as rain showers turn to snow across the state.
The first flakes are falling across most of the state as the transition continues.
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued across Rhode Island.
One to two inches of accumulations are expected before tapering off around 9 a.m. Temperatures will fall into the 20’s by the afternoon, meaning black ice may be a concern later in the day.
Only a handful of Rhode Island schools have delayed as of 6 a.m., as well as a few parking bans.
