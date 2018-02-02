Slick roads ahead as rain changes to snow

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A slippery commute is underway Friday morning as rain showers turn to snow across the state.

Rain is changing to wet snow in RI/MA early this morning. It only lasts through the AM commute, but with falling temperatures watch for a slushy coating and slick travel conditions developing next few hours. pic.twitter.com/xvv4P9uTtz — Michelle Muscatello (@michmuscatello) February 2, 2018

The first flakes are falling across most of the state as the transition continues.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued across Rhode Island.

One to two inches of accumulations are expected before tapering off around 9 a.m. Temperatures will fall into the 20’s by the afternoon, meaning black ice may be a concern later in the day.

Light snow falling in Cranston. We’ve seen plow/salt trucks at the ready across the state this morning @wpri12 @MelissaSardelli @michmuscatello pic.twitter.com/LAIRjXoGOP — Michaela MacDonald (@MichaelaMacNews) February 2, 2018

Only a handful of Rhode Island schools have delayed as of 6 a.m., as well as a few parking bans.