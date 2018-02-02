Swansea principal wears Patriots attire after losing bet with students

SWANSEA, Mass. (WPRI) — A local principal, who is actually a Miami Dolphins fan, will now root for the Patriots during the big game after students at the school won a bet he wagered.

Bill Courville is the principal at Hoyle Elementary School in Swansea. He challenged the students at his school to bring in as many cans of soup as possible for local food pantries, with the reward of seeing him all decked out in Patriots gear just in time for the big game.

Courville said he wanted to make the canned food drive more interesting by offering up his pride as a prize.

“The more cans the kids raised for homeless shelters and soup kitchens, the more I would have to put on,” Courville said. “Put a hat on, put a shirt on, do a little dance, whatever the case may be.”

Courville set the bet at 300-400 cans of soup, and by the time the week was over 260 elementary schoolers brought in around 1,600 cans.

“We didn’t know in our wildest dreams that we’d raise that many cans,” Courville said.

Courville ended up wearing face paint, a hat and a shirt while also waving a flag and cheering, “Let’s go Patriots!” for the whole school to see.

“It’s just like so amazing like seeing him wear that because he like hates the Patriots,” Avery Lunn, a student at Hoylville, said.

Superintendent of Swansea Schools John Robidoux said food drives like this one help the students learn about helping others.

“We talk about connectivity and inclusivity and community involvement and this is the epitome of that and I think it’s great and people are gonna benefit from Bill’s kindness and the kid’s kindness,” Robidoux said.

“It’s very painful, but it’s all about the kids, the soup, it’s all good,” Courville said, being a good sport about his Patriots attire.

The cans will be donated to soup kitchens in Somerset and Seekonk.

