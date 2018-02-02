Today is National Wear Red Day®!

Christina Savas – Heart Disease Survivor and Jennifer Jarbeau, MD – American Heart Association Board Member, joined us on set to discuss how you can wear red and make a difference this National Wear Red Day®

To learn more, please visit GoRedForWomen.org

Go Red For Women Luncheon –Friday, February 16, 2018 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Rhode Island Convention Center in Providence, RI.

Tickets can be purchased at SNEGoRedLuncheon.heart.org

The Go Red For Women Luncheon is a celebration of a yearlong movement to raise awareness about heart disease and stroke in women.

