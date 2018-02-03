Coventry Police Department looking for suspect in liquor store theft

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — Coventry police are looking to identify a man they say stole from a liquor store twice in the matter of eight days.

Police say the suspect first stole a $79 bottle of Hennessey then left the store. They believe he could have left the area in a black Pontiac Aztec.

Then, eight days later, investigators say the alleged suspect returned to the store and stole the same thing. He was wearing khaki pants and a blue knit cap.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Coventry Police Department at 826-1100.