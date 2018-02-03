Listeria concerns close deli at Warwick Stop & Shop

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Concerns of Listeria have temporarily closed down the deli counter at the Stop & Shop store on Quaker Lane in Warwick.

A Stop & Shop spokesperson confirmed the closure to Eyewitness News, saying it was recently discovered that deli sliced meat and cheese sold at the location between January 18th and February 2nd may have been exposed to Listeria.

The supermarket chain has not received any confirmed illnesses, but decided to close the deli out of an abundance of caution.

Customers who purchased meats during this time may contact the Warwick store management.

The Rhode Island Department of Health said it is working with Stop & Shop and did the testing at its lab.

While the deli remains closed, the rest of the Quaker Lane location is open.