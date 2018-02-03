Patriots fans in Minneapolis gather for rally

MINNEAPOLIS, M.N. (WPRI) — With less than a day until the big kickoff, Patriots fans in New England and Minnesota rallied for their team Saturday.

In Foxboro, fans at home gathered for a Big Game rally.

The excitement was mirrored in Minneapolis by fans lucky enough to be there to cheer on the Patriots in Super Bowl 52 Sunday.

“Thank you for coming here. How literally cool is this?” Robert Kraft announced to the crowd.

After three days of practice, the team held a rally for fans who made the trip.

“The atmosphere is fantastic. We’re looking forward to Tom Brady bringing it back home to New England, number six. I’m glad to be here with my beautiful wife, and one of my oldest friends from Providence, Rhode Island. We’re ecstatic the atmosphere is wonderful, the fan base is the best in the world, period,” said Scott Levine.

Patriots fan Scott Levine is celebrating his birthday this weekend. Now he’s hoping to receive the best birthday present he can imagine, ” Number six. Number six. Bar none. We’re looking forward to seeing that Vince Lombardi trophy back in New England, where it belongs.”

The sentiment was shared by other fans we caught up with.

“Just everybody here, all the Pats fans, we’re just going to win tomorrow. We’re gonna kick some, ahh,” said Patriots fan Adam Liesman.

“All of it, all of it, love the boys, and this is such a great atmospere for us to host this event, and we’re not done! We’re not done! We’re not done,” said East Providence resident Susan Kearney.