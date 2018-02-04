Buzz in Minneapolis reaches fever pitch

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WPRI) — The excitement in Minneapolis reached a fever pitch Sunday as fans headed to U.S. Bank Stadium for Super Bowl LII.

Eyewitness News caught up with a couple fans attending the game.

“So great to have the Super Bowl in town, all the extra things for visitors to do,” said Kyle Kowiter.

“So excited. It’s so great that it’s here in Minnesota, it’s so fun. I feel like everyone has been really warm and welcoming to people. It’s just really great to see our city in such a great light. It’s really fun,” added Minnesota native Kelly Peterson.

For fans and media crews security was tight Sunday.

In an effort to prevent a bottleneck, the media buses were held back while fans started entering the stadium.

