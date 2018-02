DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — A medical emergency call led to an arrest and drug seizure in Dartmouth on Friday.

Police said when officers arrived at a home on Lakeside Avenue they found 2.6 grams of suspected Fentanyl on 34-year-old Ryan Doucette of Fairhaven.

Doucette is charged with distribution of a Class B drug and possession with intent to distribute a Class B drug.