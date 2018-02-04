Fire destroys 200-year-old Rehoboth home

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WPRI) — A family escaped unharmed after a fire on Davis Street early Sunday morning.

It broke out just after midnight in a barn behind the home and quickly spread to the roof of the house.

Rehoboth Fire Chief Frank Barresi said there were working smoke detectors inside the home which helped everyone inside get out safely.

Both the barn and the home, built in 1815, were destroyed.

Tanker trucks were called in from several surrounding towns, as Rehoboth does not have a hydrant system.

No injuries were reported.

The Massachusetts State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating what caused the fire.

Chief Barresi says this is the fourth fire in recent years that broke out on Super Bowl Sunday.